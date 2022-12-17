MONTOURSVILLE — Maddie Labatch lead the Warriors in scoring with 18 points. Alaina Marchioni (12) and Ashlynn Loe (10) also scored in double figures as Montoursville (3-3) gets the victory over Danville in the HAC-crossover contest.
Ella DeWald (17) and Maddie Sauers (11) combined for 28 points for Danville (2-3) in the loss. Maddie Merrell and Lucy Pickle each scored eight points for the Ironmen.
Montoursville 59, Danville 49
Montoursville (3-3) 59
Jillian Stone 0 0-2 0; Sydney Stone 2 0-2 4; Alaina Marchioni 4 2-2 12; Emma Wood 1 0-0 2; Shyanne Klemick 2 4-5 9; Nyla Kutney 2 0-2 4; Maddie Labatch 7 2-2 18; Ashlynn Loe 5 0-1 10. Totals: 23 8-16 59.
3-point goals: Labatch 2, Marchioni 2.
Did not score: Maya Neiman, Danika Sees.
Danville (2-3) 49
Lucy Pickle 4 0-0 8; Grace Everett 2 0-4 5; Ella DeWald 7 3-6 17; Maddie Merrell 3 2-2 8; Maddie Sauers 5 0-0 11. Totals: 21 5-12 49.
3-point goals: Everett, Sauers.
Did not score: Theresa Amarante, Myleigh Sees.
Score by quarters
Danville;11;12;12;14 — 49
Montoursville;10;14;20;15 — 59