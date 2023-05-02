MONTOURSVILLE —
Boys: Montoursville 103, Midd-West 39
100: Sean Ravert (M) 12.04, Nathan Straub (MW) 12.69, Shaw Simpson (M) 12.70. 200: Josiah Schans (M) 24.37, Quinn Winslow (M) 24.55, Ethan Warner (M) 25.86. 400: Quinn Winslow (SC) 53.39, Josiah Schans (M) 54.01, Sean Frey (M) 55.43. 800: Mason Winslow (M) 2:04.88, Weston Fry (M) 2:19.84, Anden Aitkins (MW) 2:23.35. 1,600: Anden Aitkins (MW) 5:08.08, Wyatt Nelson (MW) 5:15.74, Noah Hepler (M) 5:19.58. 3,200: Ben Hummel (MW) 11:13.98, Jacob Bear (M) 11:44.91. 110 Hurdles: Josiah Schans (M) 15.88, William Wright (M) 18.09. 300 Hurdles: William Wright (M) 46.55, Sean Ravert (M) 47.24. 400 Relay: Montoursville A, 48.62. 1,600 Relay: Montoursville B, 3:51.53. 3,200 Relay: Midd-West B, 8:51.95. High Jump: Shaw Simpson (M) 5'4". Pole Vault: Bryce Eberhart (M) 12'0", Shaw Simpson (M) 9'0", Jacob Bear (M) and Colton McLaughlin (M), 8'0". Long Jump: Shaw Simpson (M) 16'9 1/2", Tyler Lepley (M) 16'6", Colby Brower (MW) 16'5 1/2". Triple Jump: Tyler Lepley (M) 34'10 3/4", Dalton Doane (M) 34'11 3/4". Shot Put: Miles Aurand (MW) 41'1", Nathaniel Leitzel (MW) 38'8", Ryland Portzline (MW) 37'4 1/2". Discus: Nate Fisher (M) 118'7", Miles Aurand (MW) 108'10", Ryland Portzline (MW) 106'11 1/2". Javelin: Nate Fisher (M) 136'8", Nathaniel Leitzel (MW) 121'5", Dalton Doane (M) 108'11 1/2".
Girls: Montoursville 97, Midd-West 34
100: Josslyn Davis (M) 14.04, Keturah Perez (MW) 14.18, Sidney Boyle (SC) 14.72. 200: Josslyn Davis (M) 30.37, Madalynn Metzger (M) 30.73, Laila Shreck (M) 30.86. 400: Elizabeth Wanner (M) 1:06.19, Laila Shreck (M) 1:11.47, Keturah Perez (MW) 1:12.48. 800: Olivia Stroup (MW) 2:41.99, Elizabeth Wanner (M) 2:43.04, Lauren Sellers (MW) 2:59.60. 1,600: Maizy Havens (M) 6:35.83, Alexa Tira (M) 6:54.22. 3,200: Maizy Havens (M) 14:36.40. 300 Hurdles: Camryn Pyle (MW) 48.15, Emma Cline (M) 52.00, Maura Aurand (MW) 1:08.52. 400 Relay: Montoursville A, 56.57. 1,600 Relay: Montoursville A, 5:03.66. 3,200 Relay: Midd-West A, 11:27.87. High Jump: Jayden Phillips (M) 4'10", Lila Phillips (M) 4'2". Pole Vault: Kendall Simms (M) 10'0", Marissa Mahonski (M) 7'6", Emma Chilen (M) 6'6". Long Jump: Lila Phillips (M) 14'1 3/4", Sidney Boyle (M) and Leah Kaufman (M) 13'7 3/4", Jayden Phillips (M) 12'7 1/2". Triple Jump: Lila Phillips (M) 30'11 1/2". Shot Put: Chloe Sauer (MW) 31'4 1/2", Anna Baylor (M) 29'4", Ellie Maeulen (M) 26'7 1/2". Discus: Anna Baylor (M) 104'6", Chloe Sauer (MW) 103'10", Jasmine Williams (MW) 89'4 1/2". Javelin: Ellie Maeulen (M) 115'6", Jasmine Williams (MW) 95'8", Lillyanna Siska (MW) 77'5".