SUNBURY — The Sunbury Moose Lodge will have a new home in the next few months after it was announced Wednesday the lodge will move to a building behind the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital.
Lodge administrator Slade Shreck was joined by Moose President Bill Trometter and DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman at the property, located on the grounds behind the former hospital, Wednesday for the announcement.
Shreck said the Moose Lodge will pay $175,000 for the 6,000 plus square foot building, which will include a social lounge, restaurant and catering hall.
"This is a great day for us," Shreck said. "We have been eyeing this for quite some time and we were able to work out the details with DRIVE, which was great to work with."
DRIVE board member Trevor Finn said he was happy to see the vacant property being repurposed.
"This is a win for Sunbury and for the Moose Lodge," he said. "We are happy to see this building now being put back to use."
Ben Snyder, a trustee at the Moose, which has roughly 280 members, said he was also happy for the lodge.
"This is a big day for all of us," he said. "There is a lot more to come."
The group met outside the building and signed the sales agreement, and Shreck said the lodge should soon take over the property, which has ample parking for patrons.
"We will me making more announcements when we start to get things in order here," he said.
Wakeman said she was happy to see the Moose get a new home.
The Moose Lodge is currently located at 256 Market Street, and Shreck said the building is currently being discussed by board members on what they will decide to do with the property after the lodge moves.
Shreck said plans are being discussed, but there is nothing definite in place.
The hospital closed its doors in early 2020 and has sat vacant ever since. In 2022 DRIVE announced, UPMC donated the property to the group.