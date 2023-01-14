The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 on Saturday night to extend the NBA’s longest current winning streak to nine games.
Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver for the Western Conference’s best record at 29-13.
Neither Bane nor Morant was needed in the fourth quarter. Morant’s soaring slam over Jalen Smith made it a 20-point game with 4:20 left in the third, and Memphis led by as much as 34 in the fourth.
The game was tied in the second quarter before Memphis outscored the Pacers 27-11 to take a 68-52 lead at halftime. Morant had five points and four assists during that span.
The Pacers, missing two starters, have lost three in a row. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana’s leading scorer and NBA assist leader, is expected to miss two weeks after sustaining a left elbow strain and left knee contusion on Wednesday. Center Myles Turner, who averages 17 points, is out with back spasms.
Celtics 122, Hornets 106
CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his 33 points in a pivotal third quarter, Malcolm Brogdon added 30 points and the Celtics pushed their winning streak to six.
Al Horford had 16 points and Marcus Smart added 13 points and 12 assists for the Celtics, who made 19 3-pointers and erased a 16-point first half deficit. LaMelo Ball finished with 31 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Charlotte.
Terry Rozier had 21 points for the Hornets, who have lost seven of their last eight games.
Heat 111, Bucks 95
MIAMI — Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds and the Heat beat Milwaukee Bucks.
Victor Oladipo added 20 points and Jimmy Butler had 16 for the Heat. Miami won its second straight against the Bucks after a 108-102 home victory on Thursday. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the two games against Miami because of left knee soreness.
Hawks 114, Raptors 103
TORONTO — Trae Young scored 29 points, Dejounte Murray had 27 and the Hawks never trailed.
Onyeka Okongwu had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and AJ Griffin came off the bench to score 13 as the Hawks won for the third time in four games after losing five of the previous six.
The Hawks won the third and final regular-season meeting between the teams to take the series 2-1.
)Scottie Barnes led Toronto with 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Pascal Siakam scored 15 points before fouling out.