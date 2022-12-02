The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night.
Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games.
Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists.
Lakers 133, Bucks 129
MILWAUKEE — Anthony Davis scored a season-high 44 points, LeBron James overtook Magic Johnson on the NBA’s career assists list and the Lakers defeated the Bucks in a thriller.
Davis and James helped give Lakers coach Darvin Ham a triumphant return to Milwaukee. Ham worked on Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff from 2018-22.
The Lakers withstood a 40-point performance from Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. James made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:22 left and had 28 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.
Hawks 117, Nuggets 109
ATLANTA — Dejounte Murray scored 34 points, rookie A.J. Griffin tied a career high with 24 subbing for injured Trae Young and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Nuggets.
Denver star Nikola Jokic, the two-time defending NBA MVP, had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. The Hawks were riddled with injuries before the game with Young, their leading scorer, sidelined by soreness in his right shoulder and John Collins out at least two weeks and De’Andre Hunter out at least one week.
Heat 120, Celtics 116
BOSTON — Bam Adebayo scored 28 points, Tyler Herro had 26 and the Miami Heat completed a split of two games in Boston.
Heat leading scorer Jimmy Butler returned to the lineup and had 25 points in 36 minutes after missing the previous seven games with a sore right knee. He added 15 rebounds.
Pelicans 117, Spurs 99
SAN ANTONIO — Zion Williamson had 30 points and matched a career high with 15 rebounds, and the Pelicans rolled to a victory over the Spurs, who were without coach Gregg Popovich.
New Orleans has won three straight and eight of 10 to remain atop the Southwest Division ahead of Memphis.
Popovich was at the AT&T Center but missed the game due to a minor medical procedure, according to the Spurs. He will also miss Sunday’s home game against Phoenix.
Hornets 117, Wizards 116
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in six games.
Cavaliers 107, Magic 96
CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and Evan Mobley had 19 points and 13 rebounds, lifting Cleveland.
Mitchell poured in 16 points in the first nine minutes, outscoring Orlando himself by one, and the Cavaliers never relinquished control. Cleveland eventually led by 20 in winning for the 10th time in 11 home games this season.
Nets 114, Raptors 105
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 27 points and the Nets built a huge lead before hanging on for the win. Kevin Durant had 17 points and Nic Claxton chipped in 15 for the Nets, who have won four consecutive games. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and O.G. Anunoby added 21 for the Raptors.