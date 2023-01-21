SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna's women's basketball rallied from a slow start, but Moravian outscored the River Hawks by a dozen points from the free throw line in a 68-65 win at O.W. Houts Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
The River Hawks (6-11, 1-5) got 40 combined points from Kaitlyn Lynch and Kenzie Selvaggi, but their rally fell just short.
After scoring just 22 points in the first half, Susquehanna scored 22 in the third quarter to take a 44-41 lead into the fourth quarter. The Greyhounds (10-7, 3-3) then outscored Susquehanna 27-21 over the final 10 minutes.
Lynch was a perfect 4-for-4 from 3 to lead Susquehanna with a game-high 21 points. Selvaggi added 16 more, while Julia Roth just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine boards.
Kayla Yoegel scored 21 points to lead Moravian.
The Greyhounds went 18-of-21 from the free throw line in the win. Susquehanna made six of its eight attempts.
Moravian 68, Susquehanna 65
MORAVIAN (10-7, 3-3) 68
Yoegel 8-18 4-4 21; Osorio 4-11 4-6 12; Guarente 4-8 0-0 8; Amy 0-7 4-4 4; Markowski 1-6 2-2 4; Zamolyi 5-9 4-5 14; Robinson 2-9 0-0 5; Cartagna 0-0 0-0 0 ; Flannery 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-69 18-21 68.
SUSQUEHANNA (6-11, 1-5) 65
Lynch 10-17 0-0 24; Selvaggi 6-13 1-2 16; Roth 3-7 5-6 11; Brandt 4-6 0-0 8; Pinckert 3-10 0-0 6; Klein 0-2 0-0 0; Meehan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 6-8 65.
Score by quarters
Moravian;14;15;12;27 — 68
Susquehanna;11;11;22;21 — 65
3-point goals: Moravian 2-11 (Yoegel 1-5, Amy 0-4, Robinson 1-1, Flannery 0-1); Susquehanna 7-19 (Lynch 4-4, Zelvaggi 3-7, Pinckert 0-6, Klein 0-1, Meehan 0-1). Rebounds: Moravian 46 (Zamolyi 15), Susquehanna 33 (Roth, Brandt, 9). Assists: Moravian 11 (Amy 3), Susquehanna 19 (Pinckert 6).