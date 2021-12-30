COVID-19 continued to impact every part of daily life in 2021: Business, work, education, recreation, travel and health care and will continue to into the new year as cases surge again.
Despite COVID-19 vaccines rolling out in late 2020, Pennsylvania and all four Valley counties saw increases in coronavirus cases and deaths linked to the novel coronavirus in 2021.
Buoyed by delta and omicron variants, in the final week of 2021, Pennsylvania surpassed 2 million COVID cases since the pandemic began. In the same week, the Valley surged past 35,000 cases since the first case was reported in the Valley on March 21, 2020.
Statewide, the three highest one-day totals of new COVID cases occurred in the final two weeks of 2021 and December 2021 is poised to be the most infectious month of the entire pandemic in Pennsylvania.
All four Valley counties had at least twice as many new COVID infections in 2021 than in 2020.
The latest surge in COVID cases statewide came after schools opened in the fall. Since August, the state Departments of Health and Education have recorded 123,427 cases among children aged 5-18 and 23,421 among children 0-4. Those totals include 181 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 1,239 in Northumberland, 359 in Snyder and 461 in Union.
The number of new cases increased each month since August, with 67,019 in August, 129,572 in September, 134,999 in October, 171,981 in November and 276,236 heading into the final day of 2021.
If state health officials register 2,500 cases today, December 2021 will surpass last December as the most infectious of the pandemic. Only three months — December 2020, January 2021 and December 2021 — have seen more than 200,000 new cases in a single month.
Statewide, the Department of Health recorded 1,372,831 new COVID cases in 2021, 68 percent of the state’s total since the pandemic began 22 months ago. In Montour County, there were 2,096 cases and 56 deaths recorded in 2021, up from 1,173 cases and 25 deaths in 2020.
In Northumberland County, 244 residents died this year from COVID, up from 226 last year, and there were 12,125 cases, up from 4,836 in 2020.
Snyder County’s case total more than doubled in 2021 with 4,435 new cases this year after 1,894 were recorded in 2020, along with 84 deaths, nearly double last year’s 43.
In Union County, there were 6,057 new cases and 91 deaths recorded in 2021, up from 2,891 cases and 42 deaths in 2020.