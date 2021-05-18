Restaurants, businesses, schools, churches and other congregate settings are trying to determine the best way forward — in terms of safety and business impact — now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have eased mask mandates for Americans who are fully vaccinated.
For each business, it will be an individual decision. Each of us will also have to determine our level of comfort as well as we continue to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A growing list of retailers — including Giant, Target and Walmart — have lifted the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Others, like Weis, will keep their policies in place. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg announced Monday it would lift mask mandates immediately for fully vaccinated people and move away from capacity limits at the end of the month.
Danville Area School District announced vaccinated individuals won’t have to mask up in school. At Midd-West, people are still required to wear masks indoors.
We are clearly trending in the right direction, in terms of easing restrictions and the impact of COVID.
The new case count continues to drop daily, along with hospitalizations. Deaths from the novel coronavirus remain alarmingly high: 580 Pennsylvanians have died just this month due to complications from COVID-19, more than 34 a day.
So we are closer than ever to being out of the cloud of COVID that has lingered for more than a year, but we are not there yet. More than half of Pennsylvanians — about 55 percent — have received one dose of the vaccine and 49 percent of state residents are fully vaccinated.
Seeing those numbers increase is the fastest way back to normal.
Some people, however, may not feel like they are ready for normal. That’s OK, too.
Even if fully vaccinated, some of us may encounter situations that make us feel a bit uncomfortable. Go ahead, wear the mask. Don’t judge someone you see in a mask, some of us just aren’t ready.
On the other hand, when a grocery store asks you to wear a mask while shopping, it’s not a personal violation or affront. It is the store being cautious and looking out for its employees and customers. If you are offended, consider those workers and their families.
Each day we get closer to what we all want. More shots in arms will get us there faster, but it is refreshing to see where we are heading.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.