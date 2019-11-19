DANVILLE — The Arabella Parker abuse case happened on the watch of the entire community, Pastor Mark Gittens told a crowd of more than 100 people who gathered at Memorial Park for a candlelight vigil Tuesday night just hours before the 3-year old is expected to be taken off life support.
"This happened on our watch," Gittens told the crowd. "These children are our responsibility in our community."
Parker was admitted to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, on Oct. 10 after state troopers said the child was beaten so badly by Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Sunbury, that she needed part of her brain removed.
Another vigil was held at the same time at the Trevorton Recreation Complex, also known as the Foundry, on Scott Street in Trevorton.
