Morris H. "Dink" Shaffer, of Northumberland, went home to be with his Lord, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Dink was 88 at the time of his passing.
He is survived by his daughters and their husbands, Jeanne and Will Reid and Michele and Tim Fink; sisters, Mary Limbach and Connie Bucher; grandchildren, Jennifer Frymoyer, Keith Schleig Jr., Abigail Fink, and Aaron Fink. He was blessed with six great-grandchildren, Dominik Biddinger, Brianna Frymoyer, Marlie Schleig, Jaxson Shiffer, Wyatt Schleig, and Lincoln Schleig, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dink was preceded in death by his wife, Doris J. Shaffer; his parents, Morris A. and Mildred "Arlene" Shaffer; and his brother, George Shaffer.
Known for his 35 years of selling Middleswarth chips, he was also known for telling a story, a joke, or singing a song of which he created. When he wasn't doing all of these things, you could find him on the golf course or at the bowling alley. His greatest joy though was being surrounded by his family. He loved family gatherings with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His final days were at Nottingham Village Heather Court where he received care from many kind, dedicated and compassionate staff in addition to the caring staff of Evangelical Hospice.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, at the David T. Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury. Friends and family are welcome at 10 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow the service at the Second Street Community Center, 175 Orange St., Northumberland.