Now that the Valley has received some much-needed rain, residents are being reminded to remove areas of standing water around homes, patios and decks, including plant saucers under potted plants, in kiddie pools, and even birdbaths.
Dr. Stanley Martin, Director of Infectious Diseases at Geisinger said, “People should avoid having standing water outside your house, because it can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.”
He also said that now is a good time to check screens in doors and windows to make sure mosquitoes can’t find an easy way into your living spaces.
While mosquito-borne illnesses are still of serious concern in many parts of the world, especially malaria, yellow fever, and dengue fever, cases of these illnesses are exceedingly rare in the United States thanks to active preventative measures.
“More serious illnesses like yellow fever, dengue and malaria were not uncommon in the United States a hundred years ago, particularly in the Southeastern U.S.,” said Dr. Martin .
He said that modern-day mosquito control efforts have worked exceedingly well to prevent these life-threatening illnesses.
According to the World Health Organizations’ (WHO) latest World Malaria Report, there were still an estimated 241 million malaria cases and 627,000 malaria deaths worldwide in 2020.
Martin said, “Looking at the whole world, mosquitoes transmit lots of infections throughout the entire world, the biggest and most important is malaria, a parasite, and kills between half a million and a million people each year. In the United States, we don’t have a lot of mosquito-borne infections. The biggest one by far in the U.S. is West Nile virus and we see a few thousand cases in the U.S. each year, although it can fluctuate.”
He said that most people who are infected with West Nile virus don’t have any symptoms and of the 1 in 5 who will have symptoms, they will be fairly non-specific.
“They might feel like they have the flu, they might have muscle aches, feel run down, have a fever, or a headache; that generally goes away after a few days, but not always. Maybe 1 in 100 or 200 who have symptoms have a serious version of encephalitis, which can lead to neurological problems and sometimes paralysis or death,” he said.
Martin said there isn’t a treatment for West Nile virus and there is not a vaccine.
He said that if you are travelling this summer to other locations in the world where mosquito-borne illnesses are more prevalent, reach out to a doctor to see what vaccines and preventative medicines might be beneficial.
Remember Zika Virus?
Readers may remember that around 2014, media stories started surfacing about a new virus that was especially dangerous to pregnant women – Zika virus. In 2016, the WHO declared Zika virus to be a public health emergency of international concern, but thankfully the emergency ended later in 2016.
Martin said, “In many parts of the world, Zika infections tend to be mild, but they are serious in a pregnant woman and can cause neurological deficiencies in the unborn child. We have been fortunate that we have not had any cases of Zika contracted in the U.S. since 2018.”
According to the CDC, in 2015 and 2016, large outbreaks of Zika virus occurred in the Americas, resulting in an increase in travel-associated cases in U.S. states, widespread transmission in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and limited local transmission in Florida and Texas. In 2017, the number of reported Zika virus disease cases in the United States started to decline. Since 2018, there have been no reports of Zika virus transmission by mosquitoes in the continental United States. Since 2019, there have been no confirmed Zika virus disease cases reported from United States territories.
Mosquito bite prevention
While mosquito bites are a frequent occurrence in the summer time, Martin said they are generally benign, other than being annoying and itchy.
The itchiness that is commonly experienced is caused by the body’s immune response, as the mosquito’s saliva is seen as a foreign substance. The swelling around the bite is caused by histamine, which is produced by the immune system. Histamine increases blood flow and white blood cell count around the affected area, which causes inflammation or swelling. Mosquito bites itch because histamine also sends a signal to the nerves around the bite.
Martin added the best way to treat mosquito bites is to take an antihistamine or apply a topical hydrocortisone. Other treatments may include aloe vera, ice, and oatmeal baths.
When planning to be outdoors this summer, especially in areas near stagnant water like lakes or ponds, Martin said prevention is key — use a repellant that contains DEET, which is the most common and effective repellant of mosquitoes.
Martin also cautioned that the very young and older adults are of most concern with regard to serious complications from mosquito bites.
How do mosquitoes spread disease?
Mosquitoes spread disease through their bites. Mosquitoes are vectors — living things that carry diseases between animals and humans. Vectors often carry infections through blood. Many of the creatures classified as vectors are bloodsuckers. Other vectors include ticks, fleas and sandflies.
When a mosquito bites, it not only sucks blood but secretes saliva. This saliva enters your blood. There is an exchange of fluids between the mosquito and your bloodstream. An infected mosquito has fed off a person or animal with the disease. It then passes the infection on when it bites. Mosquitoes often feed in a method called sip feeding. Sip feeding means that the mosquito doesn’t just suck all of the blood it needs from one source — it takes multiple meals from multiple sources. Unfortunately, this exposes more people to infection.