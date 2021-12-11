SHAMOKIN — For a Shamokin mother of five, the Here. For. Good. Program is something she relied on for the past six years.
Holly Zimmerman, 37, Shamokin, said 2021 has been a rough year because her family all were diagnosed with COVID-19 at one point or another throughout the year.
“My husband was off of work and this was just a tough year,” she said. “So I am very grateful for all the program has done for us.”
Zimmerman said her children range from 12 to 19 years old, and for the past six years, the program has provided presents and meals.
"They do a wonderful job and we are very grateful,” she said. "I would recommend this program to anyone who is in need.”
Today’s total is $96,223.78.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For. Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844 or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.