NORTHUMBERLAND — An inspirational speaker and mental health advocate challenged Shikellamy students to focus on their mental health and learn how to deal with issues on Friday, Shikellamy Middle School Assistant Principal Andrew Brown said.
Scott J Prendergast visited the Shikellamy Middle School on Friday and spoke to the student body.
Prendergast is a full-time inspirational speaker and mental health advocate based in Philadelphia, according to his website.
Prendergast said he is a graduate of Temple University, and he speaks about the importance of acknowledging mental health in society, and encourages techniques to overcome the everyday mental obstacles, he said.
"We were excited to have Scott join us and to share his story about the importance of recognizing and dealing with mental health stigma and its challenges," Brown said. "It was evident that the students of Shikellamy Middle School were impacted by his message."
"Try to focus on the good things in life instead of the negative things," middle school student Emma Schreffler said.
Classmates Nayareth Reyes Berlingeri and Corbin Stahl agreed.
"I think it was great to tell people they're not alone and that it is normal to go through difficult times," Reyes Berlingeri said.
Corbin said he took the message of speaking with people out of the presentation.
"If you feel like you are in a bad situation in your life, don't be afraid to talk to someone about it," Corbin said.
Prendergast said he was happy to be in the district.
“My hope is that by bringing awareness to mental health challenges we’ll be able to shine a light of hope to help those struggling in silent with their challenges, and help them to navigate life through the lens of hope," he said.