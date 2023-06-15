State police are asking for help from the public with information on a motorcycle crash that injured one person on Route 15 near William Penn Drive in Kelly Township on Tuesday.
Troopers say they received a report of a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at around 3 p.m.
When troopers arrived they discovered one man injured. A preliminary investigation determined that for an unknown cause the motorcycle went from the right lane of Route 15 South into the left lane, striking a white pickup truck. Troopers said the motorcycle lost control and slid into the back of a Jeep. Readers discussed the story on Facebook:
Crystal Long: Could be because of the uneven lanes.
Kara Persun: Crystal Long I’ve been wondering the same.
Alicia Harrison: What exactly are they asking? Sounds like they have it figured out. After reading the article it states he switched lanes collided into a truck at which he lost control and rear ended a jeep.
Dan Koss: Right by my house. Hopefully they find the culprit. Prayers for the injured rider.
The Shikellamy School District is joining a lawsuit and passed a resolution Tuesday night against the state Department of Education’s new regulations requiring educators to be trained in culturally relevant and sustaining education, known as CR-SE.
The state is requiring the professional development programs to integrate eight CR-SE competencies no later than the 2023-24 academic year, according to the state Department of Education (PDE) website. Educator preparation and induction programs must integrate CR-SE competencies no later than the 2024-25 academic year.
One of the competencies in the CR-SE program calls on educators to “identify, deepen understanding of and take steps to address bias in the system,” according to state guidelines. Readers shared their thoughts online:
Erik Viker: Racists oppose CR-SE training.
Aleisha M. Young: Maybe I’m not understanding the main issue … I looked the CR-SE training and it basically sounds like understanding your own bias, being culturally competent, and how to react to others. That doesn’t sound like a bad thing? Thoughts on why it’s wrong?
Amber Neidig: Aleisha M. Young because people are being tricked by politicians into thinking this is somehow catering to minorities and hatred towards white people. Its all the rural (out)rage to rail against the most humane ideals in support of unfettered nationalism and capitalism.
Sarah E. Farbo: Aleisha M. Young Amber Neidig Yes! This training will ultimately benefit students! Next school board meeting is July 13 at 7p.m.!
The newly opened Old Mill Creamery on Route 192 outside Mifflinburg is part of the state’s ice cream trail.
Launched in 2018, Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail is a partnership of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and its PA Preferred program, DCED’s Tourism Office, and the Center for Dairy Excellence. The Old Mill Creamery, which opened at 6542 Buffalo Creek Road in 2022, is one of 42 creameries that make up the 2023 ice cream trail. The summerlong event also coincides with National Dairy Month in June. Readers commented on social media:
Joanne Frantz: The best ice cream.
Rich Kuczawa: We love your ice cream and your store!
Johnny Stoltzfus: Delicious ice cream! It’s worth the drive!!
Laurie Steenstra: Our favorite ... the fresh waffle cones send the ice cream over the top. Yum!
Navah Vesper Bat-Yudah: i wanna go