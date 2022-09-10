MOUNT CARMEL — Rachel Wikoski scored all three of Mount Carmel's goals, two of them assisted by Ava Chapman, in the first half in their win over Northumberland Christian.
The Warriors will travel to Millville for their next game on Monday while the Red Tornadoes host Milton this Wednesday.
Mount Carmel 3, Northumberland Christian 0
First half
MC-Rachel Witkoski (Katie Witkoski), 18:06; MC-R.Witkoski (Ava Chapman), 7:20; MC-R.Wikoski (Chapman), 3:50.
Shots: MC 24-5. Corners: MC 2-1. Saves: Northumberland Christian 9 (Caitlyn Gray); Mount Carmel 2 (Gabby McGinley).