MOUNT CARMEL — The Red Tornadoes outscored Palmerton 16-9 in the fourth quarter to pull off the comeback and win the non-conference showdown. Behind Alyssa Reisinger's 22 points, Mount Carmel (14-2) wins their fifth consecutive game.
Mount Carmel 40, Palmerton 35
Mount Carmel (14-2) 40
Ava Chapman 1 8-10 10; Jenna Pizzoli 1 2-3 4; Katie Witkoski 2 0-0 4; Alyssa Reisinger 8 6-10 22. Totals: 12 16-23 40.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Karli Berkoski, Abby Kolkis, Sydney Reed, Rachel Witkoski.
Palmerton 35
Sydney Frantz 1 1-2 3; Hannah Barry 6 0-0 15; Megan Matsko 0 2-2 2; Mikayla Pengelly 1 2-3 4; Bethie Morgan 4 1-1 9; Courtney Connell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6-8 35.
3-point goals: Barry 3.
Did not score: Kelsey Balliet.
Score by quarters
Palmerton;15;8;3;9 — 35
Mt.Carmel;9;8;7;16 — 40