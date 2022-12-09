TURBOTVILLE — Alyssa Reisinger finished with 13 points for the Red Tornadoes on Friday night. Jenna Pizzoli also scored in double figures with 12 points of her own in Mount Carmel's (2-0) win over Warrior Run.
Mara Woland ended with 10 points for the Defneders.
Mount Carmel 45, Warrior Run 30
Mount Carmel (2-0) 45
Ava Chapman 2 4-6 8; Jenna Pizzoli 5 1-2 12; Sydney Reed 2 1-4 5; Katie Wisloski 1 0-0 3; Rachel Wisloski 2 0-0 4; Alyssa Reisinger 3 7-14 13; Lilly Mowery 0 0-1 0. Totals: 15 13-29 45.
3-point goals: Pizzoli, K.Wisloski.
Did not score: Karli Berkoski, Abby Klokis, AnnaGrace Renno, Sarah Sosky.
Warrior Run 30
Mara Woland 3 4-6 10; Alexis Hudson 1 0-0 2; Peyton Meehan 1 1-3 3; Sienna Dunkleberger 1 2-2 4; Holly Hollenbach 2 0-0 5; Abby Evans 1 0-0 2; Chloe Burden 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 7-11 30.
3-point goals: Hollenbach.
Did not score: Liana Dion, Kelsey Hoffman, Lilly Wertz.
Score by quarters
Mt.Carmel;15;11;10;9 — 45
Warrior Run;4;5;7;14 — 30