MOUNT CARMEL — Lexi Kane finished with two goals for the Red Tornadoes as they pick up their first HAC-II win of the season against Loyalsock. Ava Chapman, Karli Berkoski, and Jenna Pizzoli scored the other three goals for Mount Carmel (4-8, 1-5).
Mount Carmel 5, Loyalsock 0
First half
MC-Lexi Kane (Leah Shedleski), 14:51.
Second half
MC-Karli Berkoski, 39:11; MC-Kane, 24:09; MC-Jenna Pizzoli, 22:55; MC-Ava Chapman, 18:43.
Shots: MC 20-3. Saves: Loyalsock 14 (Makenna Daniels); Mount Carmel 2 (Gabby McGinley).