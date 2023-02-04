MOUNT CARMEL — Ava Chapman and Jenna Pizzoli each scored 12 points for the Red Tornadoes (17-2, 8-1) in their dominant HAC-III win against Hughesville.
Mount Carmel lead 16-4 at the end of the first quarter, and lead 35-6 at halftime.
Mount Carmel 51, Hughesville 21
Mount Carmel (17-2) 51
Ava Chapman 5 0-0 12; Jenna Pizzoli 3 4-5 12; Karli Berkoski 2 0-0 6; Sydney Reed 1 0-0 2; Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 2; Katie Witkoski 3 1-4 7; Alyssa Reisinger 4 1-1 9; Anna-Grace Renno 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 7-12 51.
3-point goals: Berkoski 2, Chapman 2, Pizzoli 2.
Did not score: Abby Kolkis, Lilly Mowery, Sarah Sosky.
Hughesville (10-10) 21
Ava Snyder 1 1-2 3; Alli Anstadt 2 0-0 4; Alissa Hoffman 3 0-0 8; Vivian Draper 2 1-4 6. Totals: 8 2-8 21.
3-point goals: Hoffman 2, Draper.
Did not score: Kylie Temple, Breanna Bobak, Sara Stroup, Crash Snyder, Alyssa King, Georgia Randall, Maggie Kaiser, Lucy Meyers.
Score by quarters
Hughesville;4;2;9;6 — 21
Mt.Carmel;16;19;12;4 — 51