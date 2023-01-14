MOUNT CARMEL — Garrett Varano finishes with 18 points for the Red Tornadoes. Michael Farronato (13) and Damen Milewski (10) also scored in double figures as Mount Carmel (5-7, 2-2) hangs on to win against Loyalsock in HAC-III play.
Nathan Bauman scores a team-high 20 points for the Lancers (6-4, 3-1). Jaylen Andrews and Gage Patterson each scored 10 points in the game for Loyalsock.
Mount Carmel 51, Loyalsock 50
Mount Carmel (5-7) 51
Chase Balichik 2 0-0 4; Michael Farronato 4 4-4 13; Garrett Varano 7 2-2 18; Luke Blessing 0 0-2 0; Damen Milewski 5 0-1 10; Nick Nestico 1 0-0 3; Noah Shimko 1 1-2 3. Totals: 20 7-13 51.
3-point goals: Varano 2, Farronato, Nestico.
Did not score: Hobi Forti, Jacob Schultz.
Loyalsock (6-4) 50
Jaylen Andrews 4 0-0 10; Tyler Gee 1 0-0 2; Gage Patterson 2 6-6 10; Nathan Bauman 9 1-2 20; Tarik Abdul-Hakim 1 0-2 2; Josh Bomboy 1 0-0 2; Ethan Nagy 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 7-10 50.
3-point goals: Andrews 2, Bauman.
Did not score: Alec Kulp, Isiah Jennings, Krish Patel.
Score by quarters
Loyalsock;12;9;11;18 — 50
Mount Carmel;10;15;13;13 — 51