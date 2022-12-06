MOUNT CARMEL — Alyssa Reisinger scored 29 points in Mount Carmel's season opener against Danville as the senior set a new career-high in scoring.
Reisinger also scored 13 of the Red Tornadoes 15 first-quarter points.
Ella Dewald finished the game with 10 points for the Ironmen (1-2), while Lucy Pickle scored six points.
Mount Carmel 55, Danville 32
Mount Carmel 55
Ava Chapman 2 2-2 7; Jenna Pizzoli 2 0-0 5; Karli Berkoski 1 1-2 4; Abby Klokis 2 0-0 4; Rachel Wikoski 1 0-0 3; Katie Wisloski 1 0-0 3; Alyssa Reisinger 12 5-6 29. Totals: 21 8-10 55.
3-point goals: Berkoski, Chapman, Pizzoli, K.Witkoski, R.Witkoski.
Did not score: Sydney Reed, Lily Mowery, AnaGrace Renno.
Danville (1-2) 32
Luck Pickle 3 0-0 6; Grace Everett 0 3-4 3; Addison Potter 0 0-1 0; Ella Dewald 4 1-1 10; Maddie Merrell 1 3-4 5; Maddie Sauers 2 0-0 4; Myleigh Sees 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 7-10 32.
3-point goals: DeWald.
Did not score: Morgan Gerringer, Theressa Amarante, Harper Hendricks, Brooke Noll.
Score by quarters
Danville;7;14;4;7 — 32
M.Carmel;15;15;13;12 — 55