WILLIAMSPORT — Katie Witkoski lead the Red Tornadoes (10-2, 3-1) in scoring with 17 points in their HAC-III win against Loyalsock. Ava Chapman and Alyssa Resinger each scored 13 points in the win.
Alaina Dadzie and Julie Ellis each scored 22 points for the Lancers (9-3, 2-2) in the loss.
Mount Carmel 56, Loyalsock 42
Mount Carmel (10-2) 56
Ava Chapman 4 2-2 13; Jenna Pizzoli 2 3-5 8; Rachel Witkoski 1 2-2 5; Katie Witkoski 7 1-2 17; Alyssa Reisinger 6 1-3 13. Totals: 20 9-14 56.
3-point goals: Chapman 3, K.Witkoski 2, Pizzoli, R.Witkoski.
Did not score: Karli Berkoski, Abby Kolkis, Lilly Mowery, Sarah Sosky.
Loyalsock (9-3) 42
Natayah Abdul-Hakim 3 0-0 6; Julie Ellis 4 1-2 11; Katie Ryder 3 2-2 8; Izzy Dadzie 2 0-0 6; Alaina Dadzie 4 3-10 11. Totals: 16 6-14 42.
3-point goals: I.Dadzie 2, Ellis 2.
Did not score: Anna Luxenberger, Chloe Kennedy, Hailey Berkheiser.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel;18;11;12;15 — 56
Loyalsock;12;5;10;15 — 42