HUGHESVILLE — After Mount Carmel's season opener last week, coach John Darrah talked about wanting his team to hit on more dagger plays and capitalize on more opportunities.
Thanks to a big night from Pedro Feliciano, the Red Tornadoes improved in that area from Week 1, as Mount Carmel's junior quarterback ran for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns and threw for another, and the Red Tornadoes picked up their first win of the year, 48-20 over Hughesville.
"We were hoping to hit them all and finish them all and that's our goal every week. We didn't finish them all but we did finish more than last week so there is some progress," said Darrah. "We want to get to the point where it's sort of automatic that when it's there, we know we're going to connect."
Feliciano twice came up with a big play to answer Hughesville scores. After Mount Carmel took a 7-0 lead on Garrett Varano's 22-yard run with 5:46 left in the first quarter, Hughesville answered with a 96-yard kickoff return by Brenden Knight to tie the game. But Feliciano helped the Red Tornadoes immediately respond as he marched Mount Carmel 60 yards down the field in eight plays, capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass to Matt Scicchitano in the back of the end zone.
Later in the game, early in the third quarter, after Hughesville scored on a 58-yard pass from Joey Swink to Anthony Ferrigno to cut Mount Carmel's lead to 28-13, Feliciano responded again as he got loose for a 47-yard touchdown run to put Mount Carmel back on top by three scores, 34-13.
Feliciano would post his second rushing touchdown on Mount Carmel's next drive, as the Red Tornadoes capitalized on a Hughesville lost fumble, as he punched it in from 10 yards out. A play prior to his touchdown run, Feliciano also threw a forceful block on a reverse as he got out in front of Michael Farronato and pushed back a defender about five yards on a 10-yard gain for Farronato.
"Pedro is a great competitor and he's only really been quarterbacking a few years of his life," said Darrah. "This was really only the second start at quarterback of his life so when he gets a little more polished up and that catches up with the competitiveness — he's good now, but he's going to be really good when that happens."
The Red Tornadoes added one final touchdown late in the third quarter as Cole Spears entered the game at quarterback and capped a six-play, 68-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak to put the game into the mercy rule.
Earlier in the game, Mount Carmel had extended its lead after Feliciano's touchdown pass with a pair of second quarter scores to take a 28-7 halftime lead. Thomas Davitt capped a short five-play, 60-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown. Then, Mount Carmel got a very short field when Hughesville fumbled the snap on a punt, and three Julien Stellar runs produced another touchdown.
"We were going up against a lot of big guys out there and we fought really hard and never gave up," said Hughesville coach Howard Rainey. "We were worried about their size from the beginning and if we were going to be able to stop them, and I think we did a lot better than I thought we would early. We knew they were going to score more than an average team would against us but we kept at it and I think we'll have some wins ahead of us."
The Red Tornadoes racked up 314 rushing yards, including 175 in the first half to build their early advantage.
MOUNT CARMEL 48, HUGHESVILLE 20
Mount Carmel (1-1);14;14;20;0 — 48
Hughesville (0-2);7;0;6;7 — 20
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MC-Garrett Varano 22 run (Julien Stellar kick)
H-Brenden Knight 96 kickoff return (Heiney kick)
MC-Matt Scicchitano 15 pass from Pedro Feliciano (Stellar kick)
Second quarter
MC-Thomas Davitt 6 run (Stellar kick)
MC-Stellar 4 run (Stellar kick)
Third quarter
H-Anthony Ferrigno 58 pass from Joey Swink (kick failed)
MC-Feliciano 47run (run failed)
MC-Feliciano 10 run (Stellar kick)
MC-Cole Spears 1 run (Stellar kick)
Fourth quarter
H-J.J. Gabel 4 run (Heiney kick), 5-64, 3:15
TEAM STATISTICS
;MC;H
First downs;22;9
Rushes-yards;44-314;31-63
Passing;4-10-1;4-15-1
Passing yards;38;92
Fumbles-lost;3-1;2-1
Penalties-yards;6-47;6-37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mount Carmel: Julien Stellar 11-59, TD; Pedro Feliciano 9-115, 2 TDs; Michael Farronato 6-26; Garrett Varano 4-53, TD; Andrew Lukoskie 3-16; Cole Spears 3-7, TD; Jacob Zarski, 2-24; Thomas Davitt 2-11, TD; Matt Balichik 2-5; Luke Blessing 2-(-2). Hughesville: Brenden Knight 14-45; Joey Swink 9-4; J.J. Gabel 3-4, TD; Aiden Barlett 2-12; Anthony Ferrigno 2-3; Gabe Wagner 1-(-5).
PASSING — Mount Carmel: Feliciano 3-8-1, for 31 yards, TD; Cole Spears 1-1-0, for 7 yards; Matt Balichik 0-1-0. Hughesville: Joey Swink 4-13-1, for 92 yards, TD; Blake Davis 0-2-0.
RECEIVING — Mount Carmel: Matt Scicchitano 1-15, TD; Michael Farronato 1-14; Jacob Schultz 1-7; Cole Spears 1-2. Hughesville: Anthony Ferrigno 1-58, TD; Justin Fowler 1-29; Brenden Knight 1-3; Chaz Neidig 1-2.