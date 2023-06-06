Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Potter, Northern Clinton, Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Mifflin, Juniata, Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams and York Counties. * TIMING...From 11 am until 8 pm on Tuesday. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 24 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s. * LIGHTNING...Dry lightning strikes may cause initial fire starts especially in the driest fuel beds. * IMPACTS...Rapid wildfire growth and spread expected. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire. &&