MOUNT CARMEL — When asked to be the commencement speaker for the Mount Carmel Class of 2023 graduation ceremony, Gary Howanec, MCA class of 1971, said he gave some serious thought to what words he had to offer and why he would be chosen. Then, he said, it hit him. He was here to boost the confidence of the graduates sitting before him.
“If a socially challenged son of a bootleg coal miner from Kulpmont can end up with an Ivy League education, and leverage a degree in sociology into a career in corporate finance, then you should walk away confident that you can accomplish anything,” Howanec told them on Sunday night at the Silver Bowl.
Howanec, a graduate of Brown University, talked about the experiences in life that change how we think and who we are and offered graduates three irrefutable truths. The first, he said, is that in the beginning, you control your choices, but in the end, your choices control you.
“Make the right choices,” he said. “As we get older, we experience new things and those things change the way we think and the choices we make.”
One of life’s biggest challenges is making the right choices and not allowing ourselves to play the victim to our circumstances.
“You and you alone are responsible for everything that happens to you,” he explained. “Don’t look for someone to blame - a strong sense of personal accountability needs to happen.”
That means if you make a mistake, which you will, he said, take ownership of that mistake and be accountable.
Howanec also encouraged the audience to keep an open mind and be willing to disagree without disengaging.
“We tend to gravitate to sources that share our same opinions,” he said. “It’s healthy to disagree … the way to learn is to listen. No one ever learned by talking.”
Finally, he said, realize that though everyone was leaving high school behind with a dream of what their futures will look like, those dreams may or may not come true. Or, you may simply find new dreams. The important thing is to not give up.
“Dreams will change - don’t be afraid. Embrace it,” he said.
Salutatorian Avery Dowkus admitted that thanks to COVID and the path she chose to attend the STEM and ACE programs offered through the district, she doesn’t know a lot of her classmates. Still, she said, there will be moments and memories she will carry with her every day.
Valedictorian Leah Shedleski’s message to her classmates was to live in the moment and not wish away time.
“Growing up there were so many things we couldn’t wait for … we couldn’t wait to be in high schools, become seniors and the big one, graduate,” she said.
Looking back, Shedleski said she has many amazing memories.
“Enjoy where you are now,” she said. “We can wait for the ceremony to be over, we can wait for summer and we can wait to follow the path next traveled. This exact moment is never going to happen again.”
Shedleski said she believes living in the present moment is the only time you’re really living.
“So explore the highs, the lows and everything in between … cherish the last wave goodbye, hugs with your family. Enjoy your journey and enjoy the present moment.”