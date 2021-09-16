MOUNT CARMEL — The last time Mount Carmel played Montoursville, Red Tornadoes senior quarterback Pedro Feliciano was in eighth grade.
If he didn’t already have an idea how good tonight’s opponent is, he did after last Friday night.
Feliciano didn’t wait until Monday afternoon’s film session to check out the Warriors, who visit Jazz Diminick Field at the Silver Bowl at 7 p.m. tonight in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
Montoursville fell in overtime to defending state runner-up Jersey Shore.
“I watched the game after we played our game (a win over Shikellamy) on Friday,” Feliciano said. “They are a good team, and they play hard. We expect them to be more fired up now.”
His backfield mate, senior Julien Stellar, agrees that the Warriors will come into the game with a lot of fight.
“They’re definitely going to come in pretty upset and pretty mad after the tough loss,” said Stellar, who is the Red Tornadoes’ rushing leader, tackling leader and the kicker and punter.
He added, “They have 20 or 30 more guys (actually 23) than us, and it’s going to be a battle. But if we play our game and play more physical and tough, we will be all right.’’
When John Darrah and his coaching staff study film on their upcoming opponent, they first identify that team’s most dangerous player and start planning how to keep him under control.
There was no doubt in the Mount Carmel coach’s mind who that player is tonight. Senior running back Rocco Pulizzi, the latest in a long line of backfield thoroughbreds on the Warriors’ roster, is off to a good start in what opposing coaches are grateful is his senior season.
“Yes, he is definitely one of the guys we have to do a good job of containing in the game,” Darrah said.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Pulizzi is a threat to take it the distance from anywhere at any time. Last week, in the Warriors’ overtime loss to Jersey Shore, he took a toss to the right and quickly raced past the linebackers and ran untouched down the sideline for a 79-yard touchdown.
In just three games, Pulizzi, who missed part of last season with an injury, has amassed 482 yards and eight TDs on 68 carries.
Pulizzi’s numbers are slightly higher than the Red Tornadoes’ two-headed backfield monster of Feliciano and back Stellar, who will try to keep the Montoursville defense guessing as they attack out of their shotgun wing offense. The senior duo has combined to run for 441 yards and six TDs.
The Red Tornadoes prefer to run the ball, but they will look for opportunities to air it out. Feliciano, in his first year as the varsity quarterback, has passed for 144 yards on eight attempts and two TDs, with three interceptions.
Montoursville is also a run-oriented team, but senior quarterback Maddox Dalena has completed 23 of 49 passes for 441 yards and four TDs, including an 83-yard strike. He has also been picked off four times.
Leading the way for the Red Tornadoes’ defense against Pulizzi and Co. is Stellar, who has 27 tackles from his outside linebacker spot, along with two fumble recoveries and five tackles for loss. On the other side, senior Thomas Davitt has made 24 tackles, four for loss and 3.5 sacks.
Montoursville has a balanced defense with 10 players with double-figures in tackles, including five with 20 or more. Senior end Kayden Frame leads the way with 24, four for loss.
“It looks like they rotate a lot of kids on defense, and they have a lot of upperclassmen, “ Darrah said. “We’ve got to take care of business and do a good job of executing because they’re going to have fresh kids in there a lot.’’
Mount Carmel (2-1, 1-0 PHAC-III) enters the game with back-to-back wins while Montoursville (2-1, 1-0 PHAC-II) is looking to rebound from a tough overtime loss to Jersey Shore.
Whether the Warriors come in tonight as an angry bunch looking to atone for the loss is not a concern for Darrah’s staff, he said.
“You never really know what’s going on with other teams and what’s going through the kids’ and the coaches’ heads and that’s not something that would ever concern us,” Darrah said. “We worry about ourselves and what we can do to prepare each day during the week and we’re going to focus on ourselves regardless of any situation.”
One advantage the Red Tornadoes will have this week and most weeks is the superior size of the front lines on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they average 254 pounds from tackle to tackle and, defensively, they go 255 upfront.
Although he said there might not be too many teams with that size, Darrah said, “They’ve got a couple of big kids up front.”
That includes 6-4, 300 senior tackle Gaven Farquaharson and 6-2, 240 senior center-defensive tackle Hunter Hanna.
Darrah said that no matter the size, “It all comes down to execution and that’s what we’re doing all week in practice.”
It also doesn’t matter that this is a nonconference game because every game is important as teams jockey for position later in the season.
“This is a huge game for us, and we’re looking to get our first home win of the season,” Darrah said. “It’s a big-time game anytime you play a quality opponent like Montoursville.”