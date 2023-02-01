MOUNT CARMEL — To hear her players explain it, Lisa Varano is the kind of coach they want to move heaven and earth to pay back what she's meant to them.
The Red Tornadoes may have pulled off the basketball equivalent of that Wednesday, storming to a 23-point lead after one quarter against division rival Loyalsock, and attaining Varano's 300th career win in jaw-dropping fashion, 45-20.
"It's really incredible. There are probably that many special people that were along the way, and I'm very thankful," Varano said. "I feel very blessed to be here. I didn't do it. It was really the girls that played, and I have the best coaching staff in the state (assistants Gary Spears and Isabella Stellar).
"I just feel very fortunate to be here, and just proud of the program and what it means to Mount Carmel."
The Red Tornadoes were an unstoppable force from the start, forcing six turnovers while building a 16-0 lead, badgering the Lancers into 0-for-7 shooting to go up 24-1 after one quarter, and pushing the margin to 28-5 before the visitors made their first basket.
It was as though they had something more to play for than just a season sweep of the reigning District 4 Class 3A champions.
"They may have," Varano said with a laugh. "Probably. They're that type of girls. They're so unselfish and they play with such heart and desire, so they may have.
"Whatever it was, I'll take it bottled."
Jenna Pizzoli drilled five 3-pointers while scoring a season-high 22 points, and Mount Carmel won its seventh consecutive game to keep pace with Bloomsburg in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III race. The Red Tornadoes (16-2 overall, 7-1 HAC-III) visit Bloomsburg (16-2, 7-1) on Monday following a Saturday date with Hughesville. The two teams are also vying for the top seed in District 4-3A.
Loyalsock (13-5, 5-4), which had a four-game win streak, was eliminated from division contention.
"We have a lot of respect for their team, and we love playing with them — it's a good matchup — but I think we were very hungry from the beginning," said Mount Carmel senior point guard Rachel Witkoski. "We knew the little things we needed to do — every play matters in our program — and I think we had that mindset coming out. We needed to put our game faces on and do the best we can."
The Red Tornadoes turned over the ball on their first possession and then scored on the next six to lead 14-0. Alyssa Reisinger scored all six of her points in the run, and Pizzoli hit two 3-pointers, the first following an offensive rebound and kick-out assist from Witkoski in the paint.
"Really, after the first shot, I was like, My shot's on tonight," said Pizzoli, who was 4-of-6 from beyond the arc in the opening quarter. "I could feel it, and I just knew when I shot it ... there was no me screaming, 'It's off!' I had a lot of confidence in myself, and my teammates had a lot of confidence in me to keep shooting the ball."
Pizzoli answered a Loyalsock free throw with consecutive long treys to make it 24-1 with just less than a minute left in the quarter. Witkoski was key to the early run, pulling five rebounds as one of the smaller players on the floor, to go along with two steals, an assist and a bucket.
"I go a thousand miles per hour because I want to get my teammates the ball and do things for us to succeed," she said. "I put them before me, and they always look out for me in the same sense."
Witkoski's twin, shooting guard Katie, popped a couple jumpers in the lane early in the second to make it 28-1. The Tornadoes racked up fouls almost as quickly as points while forcing 14 first-half turnovers, but navigated the trouble with good minutes off the bench from Sydney Reed and Abby Klokis.
Loyalsock freshman Alaina Dadzie had six boards, two steals and a block to go with a pair of free throws in the second quarter as the gap closed to 30-9. Pizzoli opened the third with a 3 from just in front of her bench, and Rachel Witkoski buried another soon after as the margin grew to 41-11, triggering a running clock.
All that remained was to celebrate Varano's milestone, which the Red Tornadoes did with large red balloons that formed "300" and wall-ready placard to join the 10 district championship flags and 2020-21 state banner.
"Not only is she my coach, but she's like second mom to me," said Rachel Witkoski. "I wouldn't want anyone else leading our team, and I'm so proud of her for 300 wins. No one deserves it more. I'm truly blessed to be on her basketball team."
"Coach does everything for us," Pizzoli added. "Anything on the basketball court, anything in life, anything you could possibly need, she's always there to help you. We wanted to get that win for her."
MOUNT CARMEL 45, LOYALSOCK 20
Loyalsock (13-5, 5-4) 20
Natayah Abdul-Hakim 1 2-3 4, Julianna Ellis 2 0-3 4, Chloe Kennedy 3 0-0 7, Izzy Dadzie 1 0-0 2, Alaina Dadzie 0 2-2 2, Anna Luxenberger 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 5-10 20.
3-point goals: C. Kennedy.
Did not score: Bella Mileto, Ainsley Kennedy, Hailey Berkheiser, Maddie Luxenberger.
Mount Carmel (16-2, 7-1) 45
Ava Chapman 2 0-1 4, Jenna Pizzoli 8 1-1 22, Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 2, Katie Witkoski 3 0-0 7, Alyssa Reisinger 2 2-2 6, Sydney Reed 0 2-2 2, Karli Berkoski 1 0-1 2, AnnaGrace Renno 0 0-1 0. Totals 17 5-8 45.
3-point goals: Pizzoli 5, K. Witkoski.
Did not score: Abby Klokis, Sarah Sosky, Lilly Mowery.
Score by quarters
Loyalsock;1;8;7;4 — 20
Mount Carmel;24;6;15;0 — 45
JV score: Mount Carmel 42-29.