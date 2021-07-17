MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Area School District and the Mount Carmel Area Education Foundation will honor alum Maura Fiamoncini by hanging a sign in her honor at the Silver Bowl, which includes the Gerald Breslin Track. A ceremony will take place on Tuesday, July 20 at 5 p.m..
Fiamoncini finished her career by winning the bronze medal at this year's NCAA Division I Track and Field Championship for Bucknell. She also competed in the United States Olympic Trials, where she qualified for the finals and placed in the top half of the competition, placing 7th. Fiamoncini Mount Carmel Area's first female state champion, as she won a PIAA title.
— THE DAILY ITEM