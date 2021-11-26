SUNBURY — Attorney Michael B. Smith of Mount Carmel will be the managing attorney at the Sunbury Office of Fanelli, Evans & Patel, P.C.
The Fanelli, Evans & Patel Firm is based in Pottsville, Schuylkill County. The firm has recently expanded its practice by opening a Sunbury office at 62 N. Front St., as well as a Wyomissing office in Berks County.
Since 1983, the law firm has secured some of the region’s largest jury verdicts and settlements in car crash, medical malpractice, dangerous property and wrongful death civil cases, a spokesman said.
In addition, several of the firm’s attorneys have the distinction of securing multi-million dollar civil verdicts and settlements as well as felony criminal acquittals.
Smith has spent the first part of his 15-year career representing injured victims in car crash, tractor trailer crash and medical malpractice cases.
Although he resides in the Mount Carmel area, he also has handled cases in nearly every county in central and northeastern Pennsylvania.
A few years ago, he secured a multi-million dollar settlement in a tractor trailer collision case, which earned him national recognition by the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.
Smith recently left the Bloomsburg Firm of Hummel, Lewis and Smith to join Fanelli, Evans & Patel.
The move follows three years in which Smith focused a majority of his law practice representing a national insurance company in personal injury cases.
“After several years of representing a national insurance company, I really wanted to get back to representing real people, especially my fellow Northumberland County residents,” he said.
“When Fanelli, Evans & Patel approached me about joining their firm and assuming responsibility for their Sunbury office, I could not pass up the opportunity to work with one of the leading trial lawyer firms in the region.”
Working alongside Smith in the Sunbury office will be Attorney Dan Neyer.
Neyer, of Catawissa, has been a trial lawyer for four years, handking cases across northeast and central Pennsylvania.
“Dan Neyer is one of the most detailed-oriented and analytical young trial lawyers I have ever seen,” Smith said.
“I was very happy that Dan decided to join me at Fanelli, Evans & Patel, and together we look forward to serving the residents of Northumberland County out of the Firm’s Sunbury office.”
Smith said his firm is now in the process of making some cosmetic renovations and upgrades to its North Front Street office in Sunbury. The office is located within the historic Beck House, which was originally constructed in the 1700s.