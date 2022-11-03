MIDDLEBURG — A 37-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man will spend 10 to 30 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a young girl for more than a year.
Chad W. Dickinson represented himself at trial in Snyder County in July on charges he repeatedly sexually abused the young girl from June 2019 through November 2020, beginning when she was 12.
During the trial, Dickinson served as his own attorney and questioned witnesses, including the now 16-year-old victim.
He was convicted of eight charges, including felony statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and aggravated assault.
On Thursday, Dickinson was sentenced by President Judge Michael H. Sholley to serve a 10- to 30-year state prison term.