One of my earliest boyhood memories of the outdoors is fishing for bullheads with my father and several of my uncles. Typically, that meant time spent along the banks of either Buffalo Creek or Chillisquaque Creek waiting for Mr. Whiskers to become active in his search for supper.
Not a glamour fish, the bullhead is a rather small member of the catfish family, often growing to about a foot in length. Commonly found in both slow waterways as well as impoundments, these fish were often targeted by the blue-collar countrymen who were my childhood mentors.
Both yellow and brown bullheads are common throughout much of Central Pa and are affectionally called by a number of nicknames depending upon the area. Anglers referring to yellow bellies, mud cats and catties are all speaking of the bullhead.
I’ve always thought of the bullhead as a working man’s fish. For one, the bullhead requires a minimum of equipment for the angler to be successful, and secondly, most serious bullhead anglers do their fishing at night after the work day has been completed. Considering these facts, the bullhead is often targeted by the angler looking as much for a chance to just sit back and relax as they are for the main ingredient for a good old-fashioned fish fry.
While the occasional bullhead may be taken on artificial baits, it is rare. Successful anglers in our area often bait up with worms — either nightcrawlers or garden worms, minnows, hellgrammites, crayfish or some more unique baits including such things as shrimp, liver, hot dog chunks, cut bait and believe it or not, even bar soap. What is important is that you are using bait the fish can locate through scent. A bullhead’s whiskers are very sensitive and capable of detecting the smallest amount of scent released into the water.
Bullheads are most often found in slack water out of the main current. Here they will slowly search the bottom, looking for possible food sources. Typically, the bullhead angler will set up in such a location, putting their bait either on or close to the bottom. Most anglers use a medium-action rod, rigging up with one or two hooks in the size 6 to size 2 range. Enough weight is added to the line to hold it in place on the bottom where fish are most active. The line is then cast out, the slack taken in and the rod propped up on a handy stick, tackle box or rod holder. After that the angler takes a wait-and-see attitude, simply sitting back relaxing and hoping for a bite.
For many anglers, pursuing bullheads is a social event. Sitting with a friend or two helps pass the time between bites. Swap a few stories, share a snack, listen to the frogs and reminisce about past fishing trips. I like to think of it as the country boy alternative to going to a spa Just sit back after a hard day, relax, and enjoy nature and the company of your friends. and maybe, just maybe, Mr.Whiskers will come along and add to the fun. If not, does it really matter? The important part is you’ve had a chance to escape from life’s problems for a few hours to enjoy our precious and short time on this good Earth.