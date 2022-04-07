SUNBURY — The Sunbury Department of Public Works will be offering a free mulch giveaway on April 30.
Streets Department Supervisor Steve Welker said from 7 a.m. until noon streets crews will be loading residents' trucks until the mulch is gone.
The Sunbury Brush Recycle Center is on the old Celotex property located at North Second and John Street.
"We have a large quantity of beautiful, clean mulch available for free," Welker said. "You can come back as many times as you want for as many loads as you want. This giveaway is for anyone, not just Sunbury residents.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA