The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — The Weis Center will host Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis this week, a voice recognizable from her work in Disney hit Brave.
Fowlis will sing at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Pre-performance music by Sara R. Scott — will from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium — will precede Fowlis’ show.
Fowlis is a multi-award-winning Gaelic singer who is deeply influenced by her early upbringing in Scotland’s Outer Hebridean island of North Uist.
According to a release from the Weis Center, Fowlis “will forever be recognized for singing the theme songs to Brave, Disney and Pixar’s Oscar-, Golden Globe- and BAFTA-winning animated film, set in the ancient highlands of Scotland.” The song “Touch the Sky” was long listed for an Oscar in 2013.
Nominated as Folk Singer of the Year at the 2018 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, and Best Artist at the Songlines World Music Awards, Fowlis is an engaging live performer who has graced stages around the world, from village halls in the Highlands to Carnegie Hall in New York, from The Philharmonie de Paris to Shakespeare’s Globe in London.
With performances at the World Festival of Sacred Music in Fez, Morocco, to collaborations with the BBC Concert Orchestra at the Proms in the Royal Albert Hall, London, Fowlis is in much demand as an exponent for her native traditions.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62+ and subscribers, $15 for youth 18 and under, $15 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10 for Bucknell students (limit 2) and $15 for non-Bucknell students (limit 2).
Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.