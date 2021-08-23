SUNBURY — Coal Township must pay back Northumberland County more than $260,000 in permit fees for the construction of the Northumberland County Jail.
Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley Anderson filed his order in Northumberland County Court on Monday, siding with the county in requesting summary judgment for the three-year-old lawsuit. The township is directed to refund the county the sum of $267,320.98, with statutory interests and costs, within 30 days.
"It is acknowledge (in a deposition of township manager Robert Slaby Jr) that the township performed no independent inspections, so the court is confronted with an assess fee of $269.320.98 that cannot be justified by corresponding township expenditures or expenses," Anderson wrote. "The township's explanation is reduced to an argument that this amount was assessed to cover general administrative costs. In support of this assertion, they have provided no documentation."
The court will concede, Anderson wrote, "that they have the usual expenses attendant to running the office and will adjust the refund by $2,000, which the court considers generous."
The county paid two sets of third-party inspection fees — $161,724 and $220,801, the second under protest in 2017 — for the new county jail in Coal Township. A lawsuit was filed by the county in January 2018 to recoup the money with the county claiming the fees are unreasonable, not enforceable by law, unconstitutional and invalid as a matter of law.
Anderson ordered the township in May to provide a breakdown of the costs in question.
The township’s permit fee structure is one percent of the total cost of the project plus additional costs for a third-party inspection under the Uniform Construction Code. The township has argued that the county’s lawsuit was premature, the county lacked jurisdiction and failed to follow the statutory conditions of an appeal, according to the township in previous documents.
