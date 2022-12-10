MUNCY — Mia Edkin (17) and Avery Bigelow (16) combined for 33 points on the night for Muncy (2-0) as they win the Rotary Tip-Off Classic championship against Meadowbrook Christian. The duo combined to drain the Indians' five 3-pointers in the game.

Kailey Devlin scored 21 points for the Lady Lions (1-1) while Alayna Smith (10) and Alyssa Canelo (2) scored the other 12 points for Meadowbrook Christian.

Rotary Tip-Off Classic Championship

Muncy 38, Meadowbrook Christian 33

Muncy (2-0) 38

Cierra Charles 0 0-2 0; Avery Bigelow 5 4-6 16; Mia Edkin 5 2-2 17; Addison Gresh 1 0-0 2; Nolah Moyer 3 1-3 7. Totals: 14 6-14 38.

3-point goals: Edkin 3, Bigelow 2.

Did not score: Addison Eyer, Anna Zalonis, Addison Gresh, Kaylyn Rice.

Meadowbrook Christian (1-1) 33

Alyssa Canelo 1 0-0 2; Kailey Devlin 7 6-10 21; Alayna Smith 5 0-0 10. Totals: 13 6-10 33.

3-point goals: Devlin.

Did not score: Madalyn Fasnaucht, Audrey Millet.

Score by quarters

MCS;6;13;11;3 — 33

Muncy;12;12;6;8 — 38

