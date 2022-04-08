MUNCY — The Indians set the tone after Kaleb Moyer defeated Trace Witter in the first singles game. Muncy would go on to sweep Milton in both singles and doubles to capture the win.
The Black Panthers drop to 0-5 on the season, and they'll face Juniata tomorrow morning at 11 am.
Muncy 5, Milton 0
Singles
Kaleb Moyer (Mun) def. Trace Witter, 6-2, 6-2; Marshall Rothrock (Mun) def. Gaven Russell, 6-0, 6-0; Connor McLean (Mun) def. Tyler Geiswite, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
Cruz Nagle - Rowan Reveta (Mun) def. Luke Embeck - Talen Hoffer, 6-0, 6-0; Zach Slamka and Cameron Meyers (Mun) won by default.