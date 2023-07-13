Visitors and residents alike traveling West on Market coming into Sunbury will now be greeted by a brand new mural on the side of Marlins Sub Shop at 728 Market Street.
The roughly 40 by 60 foot painting was created by Marcellus Hammond with plenty of help from Ruben Natal, Ty Derk and Will McCullough and features a vibrant sunset of the Susquehanna River with the Shikellamy State Park.
“It took about three weeks to do” said Hammond, “including getting rained out for like a week and a half straight where we couldn’t even touch the wall”.
Marlins Sub Shop owner Brett Morton said “when he told me how big he wanted to make it I was a little bit nervous, but the guys have done great, Marcellus and his crew are doing awesome”.
The mural isn’t just an ordinary mural though according to Hammond. “We’re infusing it with a touch of magic - augmented reality. This technology will allow you to interact with the artwork and bring it to life using your cell phone”.
Derk, who has worked on big murals before, said “this is the biggest thing I’ve ever worked on. It’s jarring when you’re up there trying to figure out where are in the piece but surprisingly we didn’t have to come back down too much. We just kept sticking with it and it turned out pretty good”.
“It looked great on the iPad when he (Hammond) originally showed me,” said Morton, “but I think with the colors and everything it looks even nicer now”.
While Hammond wouldn’t say what exactly is next for him and his crew he would say that “this mural is just the beginning of something bigger. We’ve got more projects lined up and are ready to bring color and life to our streets”.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce plans on holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the mural at 2 p.m. today.