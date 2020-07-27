Muriel F. Stouffer, 90, Richfield

Muriel F. Stouffer, 90, of Richfield, passed away at 11:18 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in Watsontown, surrounded by her family.
Born on March 22, 1930 in Richfield, Juniata County, she is the daughter of the late Earl S. and Emma (Graybill) Ferster. On September 23, 1951, she married her late husband Hubert H. “Herbie” Stouffer, with whom she was blessed to share over 61 years of marriage before his passing on August 18, 2013.
Surviving are her children, Elizabeth Ann Aucker and her husband, Barry, of Watsontown; Thomas Stouffer and his wife, Cassi, of McAlisterville; Jonathan Stouffer and his wife, Karen, of Mifflintown and Mary Martin and her husband, Jerry Martin, of Lancaster; one brother, Earl W. “Frankie” Ferster of Selinsgrove; ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Miriam Swartz, and three brothers, Robert Ferster, Howard Ferster and Paul Ferster.
Muriel was a 1947 graduate of Freeburg High School and a 1950 graduate of the Thompson Institute in Harrisburg. She was employed and retired as a medical secretary with more than 20 years of service at the Selinsgrove State Center.
Mrs. Stouffer was former member of the Pine Grove United Methodist Church, Mifflintown, and a current member of the Richfield Life Ministries Church. She was a woman of strong faith who was a strong supporter of many Christian organizations and child evangelism.
She loved to share her faith with everyone.
Muriel enjoyed gardening, reading and traveling with her husband, however, her greatest joy came from time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Richfield Life Ministries Church, 167 Church St., Richfield, with Pastor Aaron Benner and Pastor Harry Harter officiating. Interment will follow at Westminster Presbyterian Cemetery in Mifflintown.
A closed casket visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 and from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 11 a.m. Thursday, atRichfield Life Ministries Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Stouffer’s memory may be made to Gideon International, Juniata Camp No. 3714, Box 91, Mifflintown, PA 17059.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 111 Westfall St., McAlisterville.
Online condolences and tributes can be sent to the family at www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com.