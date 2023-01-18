The Associated Press
DALLAS — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night.
John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27.
Wizards 116, Knicks 105
NEW YORK — Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and the Wizards never trailed.
Kristaps Porzingis finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against his former team, helping the Wizards get off a fast start and play from ahead all night.
Hornets 122, Rockets 117
HOUSTON — Terry Rozier scored 26 points and the Charlotte Hornets held off the reeling Rockets to snap a five-game skid after LaMelo Ball injured his left ankle again.
Grizzlies 115, Cavaliers 114
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record.
Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position to tip in a miss by Morant, and Dillon Brooks preserved the victory by blocking Garland’s 3-point try at the buzzer.
Thunder 126, Pacers 106
OKLAHOMA CITY— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe each scored 23 points and the Thunder rolled past the Pacers.
Heat 124, Pelicans 98
NEW ORLEANS — Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and the Heat led comfortably from the first quarter on.
Jimmy Butler added 18 points and Gabe Vincent hit four 3-pointers as part of a 16-point night for the Heat. They never trailed and led for all but the first two minutes en route to their fourth victory in five games.
CJ McCollum scored 21 points for Pelicans. They’ve lost seven of 10 while playing much of that stretch without star power forward Zion Williamson. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans, which briefly trimmed a 19-point halftime deficit to 12 in the third quarter before Miami pulled away again.