LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) is partnering with UPMC and UPMC Health Plan to host Free Friday Community Days throughout 2023.
Free Fridays will be offered on a quarterly basis with the next scheduled on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We are thrilled to offer accessibility options like Free Community Day,” said Mary Beth Harris, LCM Interim Executive Director. “The museum provides a unique learning and exploration experience for children and we want all families to have the opportunity to learn and grow together.”
The LCM will offer several hands-on enrichment activities during Free Community Day that will help children better understand the science of their bodies. Additionally, a UPMC provider will be a special guest reader during the event.
“Healthy communities, like Lewisburg, thrive and become destinations in which people desire to call home,” said Patti Jackson-Gehris, president, UPMC in North Central Pa. “Partnerships like this one provide the opportunity to ensure community members have equal access to health information, education, and services.”
Since its opening five years ago, the Museum has engaged with over 120,000 children and their caregivers through both on and off site exhibits and programming. Likewise, the LCM participates in eight national programs and routinely partners with over thirty community organizations. Almost 10% of the museum’s annual visitation comes through one of its many Count Me In programs, which provides free or reduced admission.
The Museum is recommended for children 2-10 years old. For more information about this program, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
— THE DAILY ITEM