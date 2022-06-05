NORTHUMBERLAND — Frank Wicher and his band had an appropriate original song to kick off their set Sunday during Northumberland’s 250th anniversary celebration — “Time Flies By.”
The performance was just one of the many activities set for the second day of the celebration.
Rows of chairs were lined up in anticipation for a packed day of fun down at the main stage area at Front and King streets.
Crowds swarmed the street as vendors sold food and various little pop-up shops offered a variety of “vintage” items.
Behind the main stage area at King Street Park were tables of demos from yesteryear. Sitting at one of those tables was a tinsmith.
Scott Gelnett makes reenactment pieces and tools from yesteryear, out of tin. He has been volunteering at events such as this one for a few years now and continues to pursue his hobby of welding some 25 years later.
Next to him were members of the DAR — Daughters of the American Revolution — and open-fire cooking enthusiast Peggy Gelnett.
“History was my favorite subject in school, and events like this have allowed me to further pursue my love of history,” Gelnett said,
She made “Salmundgi,” an earlier version of a chef’s salad and took viewers through an informational tour of some of the foods and beverages — including chocolate dipped in wine and teas compressed into bricks — enjoyed by people of previous generations.
Adjacent to the Gelnett’s was a table filled with goods and pastries. Scones, lemon custard and homemade bread with creamy, delicious apple butter captured the attention of visitors, and to their delight, they were encouraged to grab a bite.
The Priestley House welcomed visitors to enjoy costumed presentations throughout the day or simply relax in the cool air conditioning.
Northumberland’s 250th birthday wrapped up with an iron ore mine tour presented by Van Wagner and a final performance by the band Dustin Douglas & the Electric Gentlemen.