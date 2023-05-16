Meadowbrook Christian School’s cast of 40 engaged audience members with the classical musical comedy “Guys and Dolls.”
A talented group of males led the show with captivating vocals and funny lines. Junior Jayar Rhodes led the gang of crap shooters as Nathan Detroit. Rhodes’ multifaceted performance showed the audience the character’s sensitivity toward his fiancée, Adelaide, as well as his lighter side when with his buddies.
Miss Adelaide, leader of the Hot Box dancers, was played by senior Ellie Sweigard. Sweigard brought tons of energy to the character who is desperate for marriage. “Adelaide’s Lament,” in which the character describes the illness that results from a lack of marriage, brought hilarity to the stage.
Almost the complete opposite of Miss Adelaide, Sarah Brown, portrayed by junior Brooklynn Weaver, was a soft-spoken sergeant of the local mission working to convert sinners to Christianity.
Weaver displayed her acting range in the number “If I Were a Bell.” The number took place in Havana, Cuba, and followed a lengthy, humorous dance in which Sarah Brown unknowingly became intoxicated. Weaver had a lovely soprano voice that suited her character well.
Sophomore Levi Erb played Sarah Brown’s love interest, Sky Masterson. Masterson, a confident and well-respected character, has a softer side when around Brown. Erb portrayed all aspects of this dynamic character.
Other impressive performances included Keegan Gill, as Nicely Nicely Johnson, Joshua Dugan, as Benny Southstreet and Josiah Baker as Harry the Horse. Gill and Dugan both sang beautifully in their features, including the duet number “Guys and Dolls.” Baker’s dead-pan line readings as Harry the Horse translated well and earned laughter from the audience.
“Guys and Dolls” calls for a variety of scenery throughout the show. Meadowbrooks’ set effectively transported the audience from city streets to a beach in Havana, Cuba. Scenes also took place inside the Hot Box Lounge, the Save-A-Soul Mission and even the sewer. Set pieces were efficiently designed and beautifully detailed.
There was also a wide range of costumes, all of which suited their characters well. However, the costumes worn by Adelaide and the Dolls in the Hot Box Lounge may have been the best in the show.
Overall, the cast of this show was energetic and enthusiastic, anyone watching could clearly see how much they enjoyed putting on “Guys and Dolls.”