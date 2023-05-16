The students of the Milton Area High School, under the direction of Steve Aguirre, are to be congratulated on their stylish, bold production of Kander and Ebb’s Chicago at Milton High School. With a chic, black and white color motif, augmented by the “razzle dazzle” of a hyper-colorful lighting design at just the right moments, this show featured some very strong young singers and actors tackling a less-common show with some mature themes.
Chicago first opened in 1975 and primarily tells a story of two women, Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, both accused of murder and seeking to use that fame to increase their celebrity status as entertainers in the 1920’s jazz age. This production featured senior Chloe Russell as Roxie, and juniors Mia Sera and Ely Reitz as Velma and their lawyer Billy Flynn, respectively, all of whom gave impressive performances all around, supported by a strong ensemble cast of over 30 students. Also featured in the show were juniors Carley Braham as “Mama” Morton and Rafael Martinez II as Roxie’s husband, Amos, both of whom shone brightly in the spotlight during their crowd-pleasing solos, “When You’re Good to Mama” and “Mr. Cellophane.”
With Brandy Aguirre providing music direction and Katie Conklin choreographing, the many group numbers in this show were a real joy to watch and listen to. The show’s iconic, Bob Fosse-inspired opening number, “And All That Jazz” got the show off to a great start, and other big production numbers like “Razzle Dazzle” really showed off the talents and coordination of this whole cast. Other familiar songs like “Cell Block Tango” featured fewer students (in that case, only six of the women in the cast), but the seamless choreography and stylish musicality, supported by a high-caliber lighting design by freshman Olivia Maynard and Patrick Maynard, really showcased the abilities of the group. One final number that really stood out also was “They Both Reached For the Gun,” where Roxie acted as Billy’s ventriloquism puppet, and thanks to the ensemble as well as impeccable and well-rehearsed synchronized timing of Roxie and Billy, this number was very impressive. A hearty congratulations all around to this cast and crew!