The students of the Shamokin Area High School, under the direction of Mr. Kevin Styer, put on a stylish and spectacular production of Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street: School Edition at Shamokin Area High School. With dramatic lighting and fog effects, a giant rotating set, and evocative period costumes, this production was an impressive and polished presentation of a complex classic.
Sweeney Todd, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, opened on Broadway in 1979 and tells the story of a barber who returns to London seeking revenge on those who wrongly imprisoned him decades ago. Restarting his barbershop, he kills his customers and sends them to a partner-in-crime, Mrs. Lovett, who bakes them into meat pies until their scheme unravels and ends in tragedy for all. The cast was led by the voices and acting talents of junior Jacob Erdman as Sweeney and senior Samantha Stancavage as Mrs. Lovett in the two lead roles originated by Len Cariou and Angela Lansbury. There were many other standout supporting characters as well, including the young lovers Anthony and Johanna, played here by senior Ethan Kauffman and junior Alaina Glowatski, as well as a large and impressive ensemble of over 20 students.
The centerpiece of the set, constructed by Mr. Dan Shuman and Mr. Ken Kuznicki, was an amazing two-story barbershop/pie shop that fully rotated to show both interior and exteriors of these two key locations, with additional elements of a 19th century London street and colorful spotlights by Mr. Matt Phillips with fog effects creating the right sinister mood for this show. Costumes by Ms. Sandy Krebs and Ms. Lisa Shappell were also beautifully done and evoked the Victorian setting. Sondheim’s challenging music was performed expertly, thanks to the strong voices of the cast and the large orchestra conducted by Mrs. Sharon Styer. Among the many highlights for fans of this show were the musical numbers featuring Sweeney and Mrs. Lovett together (“A Little Priest” and “By the Sea”), and ensemble pieces such as the “Ballad of Sweeney Todd,” “God That’s Good,” and the dramatic finale. Congratulations to everyone involved for a terrific production of Sweeney Todd!