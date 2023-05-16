The students in the Lewisburg Area High School, under the direction of Sarah Tiede, put on a fantastic production of Guys and Doll. Featuring an eye-poppingly colorful set and costumes and a large cast, this dazzling production of the Frank Loesser hit was a real treat.
Premiering on Broadway in 1950 and based on Damon Runyon’s short stories set in the 1930’s, Guys and Dolls tells the intertwining stories of two couples in New York City — Nathan Detroit and Adelaide, and Sky Masterson and Sarah Brown — as they gamble their way through fortune and romance. In these leading roles, this production featured seniors Jonah Carney and Audrey Pennington as Sky and Adelaide, respectively, and juniors Naveen Ramsaran and Summer Evans as Nathan and Sarah. Their strong voices led by example and set the tone for this very vocally-strong production all around, under the music direction of Jon Walz. Beautiful barbershop harmonies, for example, during an a-cappella section of “The Old Established” really showed off how much hard work the vocal ensemble had put into this show. In addition to those with the leading roles, there were many other standout performers in the large cast of gamblers, missionaries and dancing girls as well, particularly sophomore Rae Morgan as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, providing additional comic relief and bringing down the house with lengthy applause after leading the big production number of “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”
Colorful, period-perfect costumes led by Cyndy Shaffer and Pat Musselman, and a modular and lavish-looking set designed by Jennifer Wakeman provided a terrific backdrop for the talent on this stage. The choreography, led by Alfonso Parker Jr., was also a major part of this show and gave it a professional-looking vibe. With an Act II that kept the momentum going with great songs and some great comedic timing from Nathan and Adelaide (“Sue Me”) and Sarah and Adelaide (“Marry the Man Today”), this show hit all the right notes and was enjoyable all the way through.
A special thanks to the Lewisburg school district for providing closed-captioning for their audience members, and congratulations to everyone involved in this show!