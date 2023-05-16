The cast of Danville High School’s production of “The Addams Family” had a packed auditorium laughing out loud.
From the beginning, the overture had audience members snapping along to the well-known theme song. The opening number, “When You’re An Addams,” set the tone for the two and a half hours of witty characters and dark humor that would follow.
In the first act, Gomez, the family patriarch, found himself caught between the opposing wishes of his wife and daughter. His dilemma was hilariously detailed in the number “Trapped,” in which junior Owen Crane, as Gomez, shifted between explaining his troubles to the audience and attempting to please both of the women he loved.
Also in the first act, the lively number “Pulled” featured brother and sister Wednesday and Puglsey Addams, portrayed by junior Jera Strony and senior Heidi Peña Yanes. Strony’s lovely voice brought sensitivity to Wednesday’s emotions, while her brother’s desire to be tormented added a perfect mix of comedy.
Other members of the Addams family consisted of Morticia, Fester, Grandma, and Lurch, all of which added to the story with their own hilarity.
The Beineke family, the son of which plans to marry Wednesday, visited the Addams family for dinner. Both Wednesday and Lucas long for just “One Normal Night,” to reveal their plan to their families, but normal doesn’t seem to be in the cards for them.
The highlight of the second act was Fester’s solo “The Moon and Me.” Senior Alyssa Sargent sang the character’s ballad confessing his love for the moon. The sincerity with which Sargent presented the number made the number even more humorous.
The Addams’ costumes were true to the essence of the Family, dark and mysterious. Meanwhile, the Beinekes’ bright, colorful outfits made the dichotomy all the clearer.
The set was transformative, beautifully detailed and brought new life to every number. The crew took careful measures to move large pieces and transform the Addams’ home according to the scene.
The cast of “The Addams Family” worked as an ensemble to nail the comedy and keep the audience on the edge of their seats. New to the program, Aubyn Johnson had quite the directorial debut on the Danville stage. Kudos to all!