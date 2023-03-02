One of my favorite words to describe the casts and crews of high school musicals is community.
I have heard theater alumni from different schools instantly click upon realization of a shared musical or role, celebrating their achievements and bonding over the long hours of rehearsals and practice just to perform a few shows. It was heartwarming to witness because — if these people had that much connection over the same title — imagine the bond forged between the people they shared the stage with?
When my predecessor, John Zaktansky, amped up coverage of local high school productions under the Valley Musicals moniker, reading those stories was my first glimpse into that kind of camaraderie in the Valley. Directors talked about their seasoned veterans stepping up to teach the new students. Actors spoke about finally earning a lead role after honing their craft in the ensemble. The backstage crews worked tirelessly to make sure everything was perfect for the cast, from the tiniest detail to the biggest set pieces. Seniors who were in multiple productions together bonded over their shared experiences ahead of their final show. These are experiences that are crucial in student productions.
“These are community events that draw hundreds into our schools to watch our kids and they deserve every one of the upcoming standing ovations,” said William Bowman, editor of The Daily Item and the Danville News. “It never ceases to amaze me how good these kids are. It’s a testament to their hard work and dedication, that somehow they are able to balance everything and deliver these kinds of performances.”
New memories are being formed for the casts and crews at 13 local schools. Valley Musicals kicks off Thursday. This year, Lewisburg Area and Meadowbrook Christian are putting their own spins on “Guys and Dolls.” Danville Area and Warrior Run are dipping into pop culture with “The Addams Family” and “The Lightning Thief” respectively — similar to the classics being performed in Selinsgrove Area’s “The Little Mermaid” or Mifflinburg Area’s “Disney’s Beauty and The Beast.” Though still keeping it school appropriate, Shamokin Area’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” and Milton Area’s “Chicago” are touching on murder and more. Line Mountain, Midd-West and Southern Columbia Area are all performing the musical classics of “The Sound of Music,” “Godspell” and “Bye Bye Birdie.” Mount Carmel Area is channeling ABBA with “Mamma Mia!” and Shikellamy is yet again bringing new material to the Valley with “Tuck Everlasting.” It all sounds almost too good to miss, which is why I’m especially thankful to have a top-notch team helping to make sure we provide the best coverage possible. Robert Inglis, Cindy Herman, Anna Wiest, Jove Graham and Jerri Brouse will be on the ground for previews, write-ups and more culminating into a special section and live event in May celebrating the students’ dedication and skill.
I hope our Applause sections in the coming weeks do justice to the amount of hard work these young people have put into their productions. I invite you to join The Daily Item in uplifting them by tagging your own thoughts and photos of their shows with #ValleyMusicals.
Check the Applause section weekly to see how these students have prepared for their curtain calls.
