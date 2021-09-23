Creating a positive culture in high school football is a process, something that often takes more than a few games to build.
After three weeks of action without a win, Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks hopes that his Green Dragons have learned that lesson.
As Lewisburg (0-3) prepares to face Midd-West (0-4), Wicks believes that his team now understands what it needs to do to win games. It needs to be prepared for every opponent to make it work for everything it earns, starting with the Mustangs.
“Our guys have been a little delusional going into games thinking that it’s going to be easy,” Wicks said. “But we’ve seen how that worked out for us during the past few weeks. So we’ve set our clock back a bit to understand who we are as a team to know that we’re not as good as we thought we were.
“We’re trying to be that team that goes out there, works together, and works for every inch and every yard to get to where we need get.”
For Lance Adams and Midd-West, it’s a similar situation to a week ago in a matchup with Bloomsburg. Once again, the Mustangs are looking to clean up their own performances, rather than looking at what their opponent brings to the table.
“Like I’ve said before, we’re so focused on us improving that we don’t talk a lot about Lewisburg or our upcoming opponent (each week),” Adams said. “We make them aware of it and do our film study, but our focus has almost entirely been on how do we improve.
“We ended up getting more reps than we normally would (this week), and we spent a lot of time doing film study on ourselves and self-evaluations. We’re in a good spot mentally, and we’ve just got to improve physically.”
Even though the Mustangs’ focus is turned more inward than on the Green Dragons, Adams knows his squad is facing a team that isn’t far away from putting a full performance together. So far, Lewisburg has played a tight game with Shamokin and hung with a tough Jersey Shore squad for a half, which tells Adams that his team will have to be at its best to win.
“They’re 0-3, but they’ve had solid halves and solid performances, so we expect them to be dangerous,” Adams said.
Although Adams meant that as a compliment, it’s also a source of frustration for Wicks that Lewisburg hasn’t yet been able to put together anything more than a solid half of football in 2021.
“As of right now, we still haven’t put together a game for four quarters,” Wicks said. “We’ve done two quarters, we’ve done one quarter in all three phases, but as far as four quarters, that’s what we need to get done.”
Wicks took a similar view of the Mustangs as to Adams’ comments about the Green Dragons, and he’s hoping his players understand that records don’t really matter much when it comes to getting a win on Friday.
“They have to understand that this team is not going to be a cakewalk,” he warned. “Guys might say, ‘The first (three) teams were playoff contenders, but these guys weren’t in the playoffs, so we’ll beat them’. It doesn’t really work that way.
“Not only that, I know that (Midd-West) gave some teams a great shot just like we did. Looking at that, this is a great matchup for the both of us.”