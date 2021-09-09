The schedule says Midd-West will square off with Mifflinburg tonight, but as Midd-West coach Lance Adams leads his team into its home opener, the opposing Wildcats aren’t the first thing on his mind.
After watching his Mustangs (0-2) start their campaign with a pair of tough losses to Central Columbia and Danville, Adams said he is far more concerned about his own team executing its game plan and eliminating mistakes than he is about what the Wildcats (1-1) are bringing to the table.
“No disrespect to Mifflinburg, because they’re a quality football team, but we’ve had to spend the week focusing on us and how to improve individually and as a team,” Adams said. “(Our focus is) turnovers — reducing them or eliminating them on offense and creating them on defense. We can’t continue to be negative-5 in the turnover ratio per game, because we won’t be successful in any game doing that, no matter who we play.”
The Mustangs found that out the hard way in Week 2 against Danville, as they tossed three interceptions and lost a fumble, ruining any chance they might have had at hanging with the Ironmen.
Midd-West managed two long drives in the first half, but only turned one of them into points, putting the Mustangs in a hole they never escaped.
Mifflinburg will be looking for a similar form of improvement after its performance against Central Columbia. The Wildcats rolled to a 28-0 win over the Blue Jays, but they could have shot themselves in the foot the same way Midd-West did if not for their ability to fall on the football. Mifflinburg put five fumbles on the ground against Central Columbia, but only one of them ended up going over to the Blue Jays.
When they held onto the ball, though, the Wildcats were able to execute their offense well, and Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler will be looking for a more consistent performance from his team this week.
“Good teams are just consistent ballplayers, and that’s what we’re striving to do,” Dressler said. “We’ve got to get better in becoming more crisp in our execution of plays, more confident in our abilities and minimizing mistakes on the field. We’ve taken a step in the right direction, and our guys have the focus of working to get better.”
One area where the Wildcats got better in a big way from Week 1 to Week 2 was in their ground game. Mifflinburg struggled to top 2 yards per carry against Danville in its opener. Against Central Columbia, Carter Breed and Andrew Diehl were part of a 249-yard effort, which has Adams concerned about the Mustangs’ defense.
“We have not done a good job at stopping the run, so we’ve focused on that as well,” Adams said. “We have proven that we’re capable of doing a lot of good things in both games, but it’s a consistency thing. Staying focused and staying mentally in the game for four quarters is important, and sometimes, I think we mentally get lazy. If we can not do that, I think we’ll be successful on both sides of the ball.”
Dressler had a similar outlook after his team’s Week 1 loss, and now that the Wildcats have seen some tangible success, he’s seeing a team that’s anxious to build off what it’s already proven it can achieve.
“Our guys have had great attitudes all along here,” Dressler said. “But what I’m starting to see is they’re starting to ask a lot more questions and becoming more focused and disciplined in their preparation.
“Those are indicators that these guys truly do want to get better, and they’re doing it for each other so they can have a great experience here. This week, we’ve been a little more focused on the details, and they’re starting to buy in to (the idea) that if they take care of the details, the big picture will take care of itself.”