This will be the second year that my wife Karen and I have chosen to pass on pheasant hunting and have chosen to concentrate on hunting whitetails instead. No, it’s not due to the price of a pheasant permit or to the fact that agricultural crops such as corn are no longer being planted in our local state gamelands. It’s due to something much more personal. That reason is our dog, Jack.
They say if a man is truly lucky, he’ll have one exceptional hunting dog in his lifetime. For my family that dog is Jack, our German Shorthair Pointer. Yes, we have two other shorthairs that we love dearly as pets, but Jack is our very best when it comes to hunting. Having hunted over a number of his older siblings we knew he was coming from good stock. The determination and the desire to hunt in his family tree are outstanding.
Jack is now 11, and it’s been a while since his retirement from the field. Learning at the age of 9 or 10 that he had a heart murmur, we hunted him one last season with the vet’s approval, as long as we kept hunts short and stayed home during warm weather. He did well that season and a check-up showed no change in his condition. But having learned of the sudden death of several other dogs he was related to, we decided that he was simply too important to the family to continue hunting with him.
On one of our last hunts, my wife Karen and my good friend Wayne and I were working the edge of some terribly heavy cover when Jack went on point. Soon a long-tailed rooster came bursting skyward, cackling away. I swung my shotgun and fired, dropping the bird in cover that was not only thick, but way over our heads in height. Jack plunged in, in hot pursuit, to retrieve the rooster. It wasn’t long until I could no longer hear the bell on Jack’s collar, so we spread out and moved deeper into the tangled brush. I called repeatedly, but heard no sound or saw no sight of my beloved canine companion.
Our hunting party tried moving more but still nothing. Much to our relief I then heard a faint tinkling of Jack’s collar bell. Just a few feet away in grass too thick to see through, was my old buddy Jack, tangled in the brush and unwilling to release his hold on the pheasant. It was as if he decided if he couldn’t retrieve the bird he’d simply wait, knowing we could come to him.
That 15 minutes of being afraid of the worst was the final straw. We did go on a few short hunts afterward, but the fear of what might have happened was too much and I decided my old friend was being retired from the field.
I’m happy to say that now at the age of 11, Jack’s living a pampered life, enjoying his role as pack leader over our other dogs, taking long naps on my recliner and enjoying our short walks together.
I know for some people a dog is just a dog, but in our household, they receive the status of family member.
Will I return to pheasant hunting? Perhaps someday, but for now I just can’t bear the thought of leaving Jack behind. Just seeing how excited he gets when I get my pheasant gun out of the cabinet or when I put on brush pants has turned me into an archer for now. Perhaps someday I’ll once again take up pheasant hunting as it was always my favorite hunt. But for now, it just doesn’t feel right.
Over the years Jack has led approximately a dozen youth to their first pheasant. I like to think that someday some of those young hunters will have a dog like Jack for their own. For my family, it’s been a blessing we cherish.