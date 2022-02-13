It’s not unusual this time of year to start hearing a lot of fellas complaining about not knowing what to do to make their special lady happy on Valentine’s Day. Me, I’m lucky. I’ve been married for almost 40 years to a fantastic girl who shares many of my interests.
Have I bought flowers or jewelry over the years? Well, a few times, but the truth is neither of the two are of great interest to my wife Karen. My special lady would rather spend a day in the woods or along the water than in a shopping mall or at a luxurious spa, and for that I’m eternally grateful.
Over the last 40 years, Karen has received holiday gifts that would make many women cringe with fear or disgust. Valentine’s Day, Christmas and birthdays have been celebrated with such things as fishing rods, shotguns, an elk hunt, a wild boar hunt (what lady wouldn’t want a gift like that?) cameras, trail cams and camo apparel. Have I spoiled her? You bet I have, but she’s been well worth it and much, much more.
Why risk COVID while going out for a steak dinner on Valentine’s Day? I don’t know about your wife, but mine is liable to be treated to deer steak, broiled trout, or maybe a nice pheasant depending upon my mood. On the other hand, maybe weíll choose to travel instead — possibly visiting the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lebanon and Lancaster counties or maybe Pennsylvania’s wild elk region, my wife’s favorite location in the state. Whether we travel or simply stay home, the important part will be that we do it together.
Having read this, I bet you think my wife grew up in an outdoor-oriented family. Nope. Nothing could be further from the truth, but to say she took to it like a duck to water would be an understatement.
For the first few weeks, we dated we did what most teenagers did. We went to the movies, the arcade (yes, they were popular back in the 80s), out for a pizza or a shake — that sort of thing. In a few weeks’ time when much to my surprise she was still answering yes to my invitations, I suggested that we get her a fishing license.
Once Karen had a few fishing trips under her belt, she actually began suggesting to me that we go fishing. She even went as far as to begin shopping for her own tackle. Wow, I couldn’t believe it, I must be in love!
What did her family think about all of this? I’m sure they had their doubts watching their daughter go from a mild-mannered lady into an all-out outdoors woman, but once she got a taste of the redneck lifestyle, there was no holding her back.
Today, if asked the secret to a successful marriage, I would quickly answer that common interests help to create a strong bond. It just makes sense that a couple has to have shared values for a relationship to work. Must they hunt and fish together as we do? Of course not, but it can’t hurt. Do we ever have disagreements? Of course we do — all couples do. However, we’ve learned that the tough times soon pass, often leaving both of you not even sure what you were upset about. Heck, how can you stay mad at your best fishing buddy, even if she does sometimes out-fish you?
As for me, I’m grateful every day, not just on Valentine’s Day to have found a lady so willing to overlook my many shortcomings and give me her love the way Karen does. My friends, I’ve been blessed. Truly, truly blessed, and for that I’m grateful beyond what words can express.